A heated debate over the city's budget situation has drawn the attention of some of Mayor Brandon Johnson's challengers in next year's election, with at least one opponent saying it could change everything.

When the city's third chief financial officer in a year resigned last week, saying staying on would compromise her integrity, it sent flares up around city council.

In an overwhelming vote on Wednesday, the City Council authorized an outside review of the city's finances, going back three years, to find out whether anyone in the Johnson administration knowingly gave misleading information about the city's finances to the City Council, the public, or investors.

Some of the mayor's closest allies on the City Council backed the probe.

The council's Finance Committee will now hire an outside firm to examine how the Johnson administration has handled the city's finances.

"We owe it to the taxpayers to lift up the hood and see what's going on, and who knew what, what they knew about it, and what they did about it," said Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th).

The review was set in motion less than a week after Ashlee Gabrysch resigned as the city's chief financial officer, saying that continuing to do the job would "compromise my integrity and professional obligations." Gabrysch is the third CFO to leave the Johnson administration in the past year.

In his budget address last month, Johnson had said 76% of his proposals for closing the city's $882 million budget shortfall were structural fixes to the budget. However, Gabrysch told alders days later at the council's first budget hearing that only 56% of the mayor' proposals were structural changes, arguing the borrowing the mayor was seeking to cover the cost of police misconduct settlements should not count as structural changes, but as a one-time fix.

After her resignation, Johnson has said Gabrysch wasn't a fit for the job, accused her of mishandling a $75 million payment from the transfer of the city's parking meters, and was largely absent during budget preparations.

Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), who chairs the Finance Committee, questioned whether Gabrysch missed any budget meetings or if she was "just iced out."

"We need to take a serious step back, and as my mother used to say, where there's smoke there's fire. The City Council must know the unvarnished truth about our city's finances and operations," she said.

The dispute comes as the mayoral race is only just starting to ramp up.

Matthew Brewer, one of 15 candidates currently seeking to defeat Johnson in the upcoming election, called Gabrysch's claims "a serious allegation."

"If a mayor is intentionally making material misstatements to an investor, that's unlawful," he said.

Brewer said he faced pressure from Johnson while he was the interim CEO and chairman of the board at the Chicago Housing Authority.

"While I was the chair and the CEO of housing authority, we went through a nationwide process to find the best candidate to be the CEO, and the mayor came back and pressured us to take a different direction.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, widely considered the frontrunner in the mayoral race against Johnson, said the review ordered by the City Council "is a fair request after seeing what happened over the last year."

"I would say it's deeply troubling to have three CFO's in a one-year period," he said.

The financial review comes as the clock is ticking on the mayor and City Council to pass a budget by the end of the year, and the elections for mayor and City Council looming in February.

"It might be our big October surprise," Brewer said.

Johnson's closest ally on the City Council, Ald. Jason Ervin (28th), called the financial review "a waste of time and resources" coming amid "silly season at silly hall."

The mayor has said he welcomes any independent review of the city's finances.