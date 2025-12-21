Mayor Johnson joins Chi Gives Back for 9th annual Chicagoland Toy Drive

Mayor Brandon Johnson joined Chi Gives Back for the ninth annual Chicagoland Toy Drive on Sunday.

The organization held a pop-up at Leo High School, where kids and their families picked out toys ahead of the holidays.

Johnson said the event was important to the community and that this is his favorite time of the year.

"Oh my gosh, it's one of my favorite times of the year. Families are coming together to spread more peace, joy, and most of all, love. We know how to show up for one another and put our arms around one another," he said.

Chi Gives Back is passing a significant milestone this year, donating more than 30,000 toys to kids who may not have otherwise received gifts during the holidays.