DePaul professor on how City Council retirees could fit in Brandon Johnson's administration

DePaul professor on how City Council retirees could fit in Brandon Johnson's adminstration

DePaul professor on how City Council retirees could fit in Brandon Johnson's adminstration

DePaul professor on how City Council retirees could fit in Brandon Johnson's adminstration

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's three weeks until Brandon Johnson is sworn in as Chicago's next mayor and he's beginning to fill his cabinet.

Last week, he named OEMC Director Rich Guidice as his chief of staff, a surprising move to some. CBS 2 asked Nick Kachiroubas, a professor at DePaul University's School of Public Service, about some familiar names he thinks could join the mayor-elect.

"If you remember, we had 15 City Council retirements," Kachiroubas said. "I think we might see a couple of these retired aldermen come back in his administration, which again would show good in-roads into getting things done in the City Council as those people would have a mindset for that."

Last week, Johnson also named state Sen. Cristina Pacione-Zayas as his first deputy chief of staff.