DePaul professor on how City Council retirees could fit in Brandon Johnson's adminstration It's three weeks until Brandon Johnson is sworn in as Chicago's next mayor and he's beginning to fill his cabinet. Last week, he named OEMC Director Rich Guidice as his chief of staff, a surprising move to some. CBS 2 asked Nick Kachiroubas, a professor at DePaul University's School of Public Service, about some familiar names he thinks could join the mayor-elect.