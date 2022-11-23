Watch CBS News
Tyler Bailey, Bradley officer shot in the line of duty last December, heading home

/ CBS Chicago

BRADLEY, Ill. (CBS) --  The Bradley police officer shot in the line of duty last December is finally going home.

Officer Tyler Bailey has been in physical therapy for months.

Last December, bailey and his partner, Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic responded to a call about a barking dog at a hotel when both were shot.

Sgt. Rittmanic didn't make it.

After nearly a year - officer Bailey is coming home.

The Bradley Police Department is asking the community to line route 50 at 2 p.m. to show support.

The parade will head south on route 50 from Monee to Bradley.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 7:02 AM

