Family of Bradley police Officer Tyler Bailey says he has improved tremendously as he recovers from shooting

BRADLEY, Ill. (CBS) -- Bradley police Officer Tyler Bailey has made "miraculous" progress in his recovery since being shot and critically wounded in the line of duty.

"Tomorrow will be three months since we got the call that changed our lives forever, and there are countless reasons we thank God every day, not only because Tyler is still with us, but also for the advances he has made over this time, which are nothing short of miraculous," Bailey's family said in a statement released through Illinois State Police.

On Dec. 29 of last year, Bailey was shot and wounded while responding to a report of dogs barking in an unattended vehicle in the parking lot of the Comfort Inn hotel at 1500 N. Illinois Highway 50.

After locating the vehicle and owner inside a hotel room, both officers were shot after trying to talk with the people inside the room. His partner, Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, 49, died at the hospital.

Police arrested Darius D. Sullivan, 25, a day later on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery. The second suspect, Xandria A. Harris, 26, later turned herself in.

Bailey's family said in the statement Monday that the odds initially looked bleak – but Bailey has made miraculous progress.

"In the early days of his hospitalization, we were told that if Tyler lived, he would likely never recover from a vegetative state. Then he woke up. We were told he would likely never talk again, but he communicates daily. We were told Tyler's injury was catastrophic and would lead to no chance of independent living, but Tyler is conscious and does not depend upon any medical devices to keep him alive," the family said. "He is fully aware of his surroundings, he understands what he has been through, and how much hard work is ahead of him. He has regular conversations with the family, medical personnel, physical therapy staff, and is able to fully cooperate in his recovery process."

Supplied by Illinois State Police Tyler, Sydney Bailey

The family also noted that Bailey's wife, Sydney, has been there to care for him every day since he was shot.

"As a young woman, newly married, Sydney was thrust into a situation that would have been incredibly difficult even for those with much more experience in life. Sydney has shown not only is she able to adapt quickly under the most extreme pressure, but also that she has a level of patience and maturity rarely seen in most people, regardless of age," the statement said. "We are all very proud of Sydney."

The family also noted that Bailey recently learned about Sgt. Rittmanic's death.

"Just a few days ago, in a very difficult conversation, Tyler was informed for the first time that Marlene had passed away. Needless to say, it hit him very hard," the family said. "A little while later, after the emotions subsided a bit, Tyler vowed to work even harder at his recovery in memory of Marlene. His determination level has kicked into another gear as he works to get back to us here. Back to a normal life where he can again be the one helping others, after all that have helped him."