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Police shoot, kill man armed with "bladed weapon" in Bradley, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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Police in Bradley, Illinois, shot and killed a man who they said was armed with a "bladed weapon" on Wednesday. 

According to Illinois State Police, Bradley police officers were conducting a well-being check in the 600 block of Jonette Avenue and found a man "armed with a bladed weapon." 

Police said the man did not obey the officers and approached them. 

ISP said that's when officers fired shots, hitting the man. 

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Illinois State Police are investigating. The case will be turned over to the Kankakee County State's Attorney for review. 

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