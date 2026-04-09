Police shoot, kill man armed with "bladed weapon" in Bradley, Illinois

Police in Bradley, Illinois, shot and killed a man who they said was armed with a "bladed weapon" on Wednesday.

According to Illinois State Police, Bradley police officers were conducting a well-being check in the 600 block of Jonette Avenue and found a man "armed with a bladed weapon."

Police said the man did not obey the officers and approached them.

ISP said that's when officers fired shots, hitting the man.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Illinois State Police are investigating. The case will be turned over to the Kankakee County State's Attorney for review.