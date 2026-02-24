Boys, ages 14 and 17, charged in robberies in Chicago's South Loop, Fuller Park communities

Two teenage boys have been charged in three armed robberies that happened within 45 minutes Monday night.

The teens, ages 14 and 17, were arrested by the Chicago Police Citywide Robbery Task Force at 10:16 p.m. in the 200 block of West 47th Street in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

Police said they were charged in robberies and aggravated batteries in three locations. Two were in the South Loop, in the 700 block of South Clark Street at 9:30 p.m. Monday, and in the 600 block of South Federal Street at 9:46 p.m. Monday.

A third robbery happened at 10:13 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West 47th Street.

The teens were charged with three counts each of aggravated robbery indicating a firearm, and two counts each of attempted robbery and aggravated battery in a public place.