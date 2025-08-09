Boy, woman shot following dispute over parking spot in Kankakee, Illinois, police say

Police are searching for the suspect who they said shot a boy and a woman following a dispute over a parking space in Kankakee, Illinois, earlier this week.

Police said on Thursday, shortly after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at Crestalne apartments, in the 200 block of Crestlane Drive. Arriving officers were met with a crowd outside the complex and learned that the victims were shot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital before police arrived. The boy was later airlifted to a hospital in Chicago for further treatment. The ages of the victims were not released.

Preliminary investigation indicated a dispute over a parking spot led to the shooting between residents of the complex. The argument turned into a fight, resulting in the shooting.

Two people were detained for questioning, and a weapon was recovered from a nearby apartment. The occupants in the unit did not have FOID cards.

Police said they've identified a suspect and are working to place them in custody. However investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kankakee Police Department at 815-933-0426. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463.