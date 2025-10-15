2-year-old boy, woman shot while parked in McDonald's lot in Great Grand Crossing

Chicago police are investigating after a 2-year-old boy and a 30-year-old woman were shot while parked in a McDonald's lot on Wednesday night on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Lafayette Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the knee while inside the parked vehicle. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The child was in the rear seat of the vehicle and was hit once by gunfire in the foot. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, also in good condition.

Police said the woman was not able to provide further information about the shooting.

As of Wednesday night, no arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.