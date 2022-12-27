Boy, 17, shot while asleep in passenger seat of car on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot while sleeping inside a car on the city's West Side Monday night.

Police said the teen was asleep in the passenger seat of a vehicle, in the 2200 block of West Division Street in the West Town neighborhood, when he woke up to pain.

The victim was dropped off at St. Mary's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back in good condition.

The victim was uncooperative with officers about the shooting.

No one is in custody.