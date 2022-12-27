Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 17, shot while asleep in passenger seat of car on West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot while sleeping inside a car on the city's West Side Monday night.

Police said the teen was asleep in the passenger seat of a vehicle, in the 2200 block of West Division Street in the West Town neighborhood, when he woke up to pain.

The victim was dropped off at St. Mary's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back in good condition.

The victim was uncooperative with officers about the shooting.

No one is in custody. 

First published on December 27, 2022 / 12:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.