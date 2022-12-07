Boy, 15, shot while driving in Brighton Park

Car slams head-on into another vehicle in Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded in a car that went on to crash in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

At 3:30 p.m., the boy was driving in the 2700 block of West Pope John Paul II Drive, or 43rd Street, when a red sedan pulled up beside him and someone inside shot him.

The teen then lost control of the car and struck another vehicle in traffic.

The boy struck another car nearly head-on in the 4200 block of South California Avenue. The cars remained in place as of 4:30 p.m., and CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported one of the cars was on the wrong side of the roadway.

The boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in an unknown condition.

It was not immediately learned why he was driving underage.

No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area One detectives are investigating.