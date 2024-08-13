Family holds memorial for boy, 13, who was found shot dead in North Side Chicago apartment

Family mourns boy, 13, who was found shot and killed in Chicago home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A community on Tuesday mourned the death of a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed near his home in Edgewater neighborhood this past weekend.

Ashawn Davis, 13, was found at 8:16 p.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound to the head in an apartment in the 6000 block of North Kenmore Avenue in the Edgewater neighborhood, near his home. He was rushed to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where police confirmed Monday that he was pronounced dead.

Ashawn Davis Shawn Childs

Ashawn's uncle, with whom he lived, is the founder of an antiviolence organization called No Kids Die in the Chi. Shawn Childs said Ashawn would often go with him to antiviolence events.

Family and friends held a memorial Tuesday near Ashawn's mother's house in the old Cabrini-Green area.

It was still not clear late Tuesday why Ashawn was shot, or if anyone had been arrested.