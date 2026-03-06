11-year-old boy found with serious head injury on street on West Side of Chicago

Chicago police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was found seriously injured on the street Friday evening in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said, around 7:30 p.m., officers responding to a well-being check found an 11-year-old boy with a head injury in the street on the 200 block of South Kostner.

THe boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition and was placed in protective police custody.

Police said no further details were available late Friday night. Area 4 detectives were investigating.