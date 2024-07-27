4-year-old boy critically injured in fall from window, Chicago Police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling from a window Saturday evening in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood.

Chicago Police say officers responded to a call around 5:18 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 63rd Street.

Once on scene, a 29-year-old woman said she went to check on the boy and noticed the window screen was torn.

She went outside and found the boy with abrasions to his face.

The boy was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.