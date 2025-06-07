Boy, 12, dead after being pulled from water at Willow Springs campground

A 12-year-old boy is dead after being pulled from the water at a campground Friday night in Willow Springs.

A Cook County Forest Preserve spokesperson said around 7:43 p.m., a dive team from the North Palos Fire Department and Water Rescue Team responded to Camp Bullfrog Lake at 9600 Wolf Road, where they retrieved the boy, who was unresponsive.

He was taken to Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 8:30 p.m.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the child as 12-year-old Asael Gonzalez-Guel of Willow Springs.

According to the spokesperson, witnesses said the boy and his 9-year-old brother were in the lake after one of them slipped in. Visitors fishing on the bank of the lake were able to pull the younger brother out of shallower water.

The cause of the boy's death was not released.

No further information was immediately available.