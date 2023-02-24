Boy, 13, charged with January Armed Robbery in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged in connection to an armed robbery in Humboldt Park in January.

The Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested the teen, in the 4700 block of West Van Buran Street on Thursday.

Police say the teen robbed a 26-year-old man on Jan. 28 around 2:09 a.m., in the 1700 block of North Keeler Avenue.

He was placed into custody and charged with armed robbery.

No additional information was available.