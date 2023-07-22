Boy, 17, charged with robbing man at gunpoint in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy was charged with robbing a man in the Little Village neighborhood last month.

Chicago police say members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested the teen on Friday, in the 1000 block of North Drake Avenue.

He was identified as the suspect who, on June 24, participated in taking property from the 43-year-old victim at gunpoint around 6 a.m., in the 2300 block of South Ridgeway Avenue.

The teen was placed into custody and charged with armed robbery with a firearm.

No further information was immediately available.