Boy, 16, shot while walking on Chicago's West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was shot while walking on the city's West Side early Friday morning. 

Chicago police said around 1:15 a.m., the boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Pulaski Road in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when shots were fired. 

The victim was dropped off at Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his left hand. 

As of Friday, no one is in custody.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by Area Four detectives.

