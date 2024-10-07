Boy, 16, suffers graze wound when 2 women get into quarrel on CTA bus, one fires gun

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and suffered a graze wound Monday evening when two women got into a quarrel on a CTA bus and one of them fired a gun.

At 5:22 p.m., the women were quarreling on a Chicago Transit Authority bus on State Street at 87th Street, when one of them took out a gun and fired shots, police said.

The gunfire struck the teenage boy, who suffered a graze wound to the knee, police said. He was treated by Fire Department personnel on scene and did not go to the hospital.

No one was in custody late Monday. Calumet Area detectives are investigating.