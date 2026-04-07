Boy, 16, shot and killed on street in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

A shooting left a 16-year-old boy dead Tuesday morning in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

At 9:13 a.m., the teen was walking northwest in the 7800 block of South Coles Avenue when a white vehicle with three or four people inside pulled up. One of those people took out a gun and shot the victim, police said.

The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Calumet Area detectives were investigating.