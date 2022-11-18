Boy, 16, seriously wounded in West Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy is shot while standing outside on the city's West Side Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 11:50 a.m., in the 1500 block of North Lockwood Avenue.

Police say the boy was outside when he was approached by an unknown suspect on foot who fired shots.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspect fled southbound on Lockwood, then eastbound through an alley, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.