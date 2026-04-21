Boy, 16, charged with robbing woman on CTA Blue Line train on Chicago's Northwest Side

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with robbing a woman on a CTA Blue Line train on Chicago's Northwest Side, Chicago police said Tuesday.

The teen, whose name was not released as he is a minor, was arrested Monday in the 6600 block of North Bosworth Avenue in Rogers Park, police said.

Police said the teen robbed a woman of her personal effects while implying he had a gun on a Blue Line train at the Harlem station along the Kennedy Expressway (I-90) in Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood.

The teen was charged with aggravated robbery while indicating he was armed with a firearm.

Further information was not released.