Watch CBS News
Crime

Boy, 16, charged with robbing woman on CTA Blue Line train on Chicago's Northwest Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with robbing a woman on a CTA Blue Line train on Chicago's Northwest Side, Chicago police said Tuesday.

The teen, whose name was not released as he is a minor, was arrested Monday in the 6600 block of North Bosworth Avenue in Rogers Park, police said.

Police said the teen robbed a woman of her personal effects while implying he had a gun on a Blue Line train at the Harlem station along the Kennedy Expressway (I-90) in Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood.

The teen was charged with aggravated robbery while indicating he was armed with a firearm.

Further information was not released.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue