Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 15, critically wounded in Chicago shooting

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting
Teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting 00:17

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was fighting for his life Tuesday evening after he was shot multiple times in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police said at 3:39 p.m., the teen was walking in the 8600 block of South Racine Avenue when a vehicle went by and someone inside shot him.

The victim was struck multiple times to the body and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The gunman took off.

No arrests had been made late Tuesday, and detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 7, 2023 / 6:00 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.