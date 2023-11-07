Boy, 15, critically wounded in Chicago shooting

Teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was fighting for his life Tuesday evening after he was shot multiple times in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police said at 3:39 p.m., the teen was walking in the 8600 block of South Racine Avenue when a vehicle went by and someone inside shot him.

The victim was struck multiple times to the body and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The gunman took off.

No arrests had been made late Tuesday, and detectives are investigating.