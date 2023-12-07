Boy, 15, charged with stabbing man on Chicago's Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy was charged with stabbing a 38-year-old man on the city's Near North Side last month.

The 15-year-old was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The teen was arrested by members of the Great Lakes Regional Task Force on Wednesday, in the 4800 block of North Lincoln Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was identified as the offender who, on Nov. 19, around 7:45 p.m., stabbed and seriously injured the victim in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue.

No additional information was immediately available.