Boy, 15, charged in shooting death of another teen in North Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy on Sunday in North Lawndale.
Police said, at 8:35 p.m. Sunday, Antoine Hicks was walking on the sidewalk in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue, when two people got out of a sedan and started shooting.
Hicks was shot in the upper chest, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Tuesday morning, police said a 15-year-old boy was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Sunday on the same block as the shooting. He has been charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter.
Court information was not immediately available.
