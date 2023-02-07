Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 15, charged in shooting death of another teen in North Lawndale

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy on Sunday in North Lawndale.

Police said, at 8:35 p.m. Sunday, Antoine Hicks was walking on the sidewalk in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue, when two people got out of a sedan and started shooting.

Hicks was shot in the upper chest, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Tuesday morning, police said a 15-year-old boy was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Sunday on the same block as the shooting. He has been charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter.

Court information was not immediately available.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 7, 2023 / 9:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.