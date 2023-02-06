Watch CBS News
Local News

16-year-old boy shot, killed in North Lawndale

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

16-year-old boy shot, killed in North Lawndale
16-year-old boy shot, killed in North Lawndale 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed while walking on a sidewalk in North Lawndale Sunday night. 

Around 8:30 p.m., police said two men got out of a dark sedan in the 2200 block of South Keeler Street, around 8:30 p.m. and started shooting. 

The teen was hit in the chest. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are still looking for the shooters.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 5:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.