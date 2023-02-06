16-year-old boy shot, killed in North Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed while walking on a sidewalk in North Lawndale Sunday night.
Around 8:30 p.m., police said two men got out of a dark sedan in the 2200 block of South Keeler Street, around 8:30 p.m. and started shooting.
The teen was hit in the chest. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police are still looking for the shooters.
