16-year-old boy shot, killed in North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed while walking on a sidewalk in North Lawndale Sunday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., police said two men got out of a dark sedan in the 2200 block of South Keeler Street, around 8:30 p.m. and started shooting.

The teen was hit in the chest. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are still looking for the shooters.