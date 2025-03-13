Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 15, charged in deadly December shootout on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A teenage boy was charged in the deadly shootout that left a 16-year-old boy dead on the city's Northwest Side last year.

The 15-year-old was arrested on Wednesday in the 3000 block of 15th Street in Rockford, Illinois. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Chicago police said on Dec. 11, the victim was driving southbound in a gray sedan just after 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Kimball Avenue when he exchanged fire with occupants inside a black SUV.

The victim was hit in the head by gunfire before crashing into two parked vehicles before coming to a stop. 

Fire crews took him to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he died.

The sedan the victim was driving was stolen, and a weapon was recovered, according to police.

The 15-year-old was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.