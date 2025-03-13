Boy, 15, charged in deadly December shootout on Chicago's Northwest Side

A teenage boy was charged in the deadly shootout that left a 16-year-old boy dead on the city's Northwest Side last year.

The 15-year-old was arrested on Wednesday in the 3000 block of 15th Street in Rockford, Illinois. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Chicago police said on Dec. 11, the victim was driving southbound in a gray sedan just after 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Kimball Avenue when he exchanged fire with occupants inside a black SUV.

The victim was hit in the head by gunfire before crashing into two parked vehicles before coming to a stop.

Fire crews took him to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he died.

The sedan the victim was driving was stolen, and a weapon was recovered, according to police.

The 15-year-old was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No further information was immediately available.