Boy, 14, shot dead in unincorporated Elk Grove Township

ELK GROVE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday evening in unincorporated Elk Grove Township.

The boy was walking with another teen in the Black Hawk Estates modular home community on Touhy Avenue, when a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle came up and someone inside fired multiple shots, according to Cook County Sheriff's police.

The victim was struck and subsequently died.

The investigation continued late Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff's Police Investigation Section at (708) 865-4896.