Boy, 14, critically hurt in Chicago Southwest Side shooting

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was hurt after being shot in the Little Village neighborhood Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of South Komensky Avenue just before 8:30 p.m.

According to Chicago police, a witness told officers the teen was on the sidewalk when someone was seen firing shots in his direction before fleeing southbound.

The boy was struck multiple times in the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives were investigating. 

First published on June 12, 2024 / 8:01 AM CDT

