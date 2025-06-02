Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 13, shot and killed in alley in Joliet, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Ellie Coatar

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A 13-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Joliet, Illinois Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 300 block of South Desplaines Street in Joliet, near Wallace Street, at 4:42 p.m. They found the boy in an alley with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene soon afterward.

As of Monday night, police said no one had been arrested — and they were still investigating a motive.

joliet-teen-shot-3.jpg
Felix Sarver/The Herald-News

The teen will be identified by the Will County Coroner's office.

Police are asking anyone with video of the shooting or information about what happened to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

joliet-teen-shot-2.jpg
Felix Sarver/The Herald-News
joliet-teen-shot-1.jpg
Felix Sarver/The Herald-News

Anyone with information can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734, or at the crime stoppers website if they wish to remain anonymous.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.