Boy, 13, shot and killed in alley in Joliet, Illinois

A 13-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Joliet, Illinois Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 300 block of South Desplaines Street in Joliet, near Wallace Street, at 4:42 p.m. They found the boy in an alley with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene soon afterward.

As of Monday night, police said no one had been arrested — and they were still investigating a motive.

Felix Sarver/The Herald-News

The teen will be identified by the Will County Coroner's office.

Police are asking anyone with video of the shooting or information about what happened to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

Anyone with information can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734, or at the crime stoppers website if they wish to remain anonymous.