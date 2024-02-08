Boy, 13, charged in alleged robbery of woman on Chicago's Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy was charged with allegedly robbing a woman on the city's Near North Side this week.

The 13-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday just before 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West North Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated robbery with the indication of a firearm.

It was alleged the teen approached a 36-year-old woman, implied he had a weapon, and took personal belongings from the victim in the 300 block of West Schiller Street 20 minutes earlier, police said.

Responding officers quickly located the teen and placed him in custody.

No additional information was available.