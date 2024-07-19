Villa Park man charged in deadly stabbing of girlfriend during domestic incident

VILLA PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A Villa Park man appeared in court on Friday for the deadly stabbing of his girlfriend during a domestic incident earlier this week, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced.

Anthony Jimenez, 25, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said that on Wednesday, around 10:50 a.m., Villa Park police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment in the 1600 block of South Michigan Avenue.

The caller, later identified as Jimenez, told police that he had stabbed his girlfriend. Arriving officers were met at the apartment door by Jimenez with apparent blood on his hands and chest. He was then handcuffed and placed into custody.

While searching the apartment, officers found the victim, identified as Jessica Reyes, 24, bleeding on the floor of a back bedroom.

Officers performed aid to her until paramedics arrived. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died just before 11:30 a.m.

An investigation indicated that Jimenez and Reyes were at the apartment together and got into an argument around 8 a.m. After a short time, Reyes left the apartment by climbing down the third-floor balcony to the parking lot after Jimenez would not let her leave the apartment and was blocking the door, the office said.

Jimenez then met and spoke with Reyes in the parking lot. After the argument calmed down, Reyes and Jimenez went back to the apartment together. During that time, another argument ensued. As Reyes began collecting her belongings, Jimenez pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed Jessica in the side of her head. Reyes fought back, but Jimenez continued to stab her a total of 12 times about her neck, face, arms, chest, and hands.

According to the office, Jimenez only stopped stabbing Reyes when his mother entered the room.

During Jimenez's first court appearance on Friday, a judge ordered Reyes held in jail as he awaits trial.

Jimenez is due back in court on Aug. 12, 2024, for arraignment.