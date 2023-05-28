20-year-old man shot, killed in Bolingbrook
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is dead after he was shot in Bolingbrook early Sunday morning, authorities say.
Sian Carter, 20, of Bolingbrook, was shot in the 500 block of Rebecca Lane, according to a release from the Will County Coroner Laurie Summers.
Carter was was pronounced dead Sunday at 12:18 a.m. after he was trasnport to UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook Hospital.
A preliminary autopsy report showed a gunshot wound, but the final cause of death will be deteermine pending police autopsy and toxicology reports, Summer said.
Bolingbrook Police are investigating.
