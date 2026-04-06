Boil order in effect for parts of Hickory Hills, Illinois

A boil order has been issued for part of the southwest Chicago suburb of Hickory Hills.

Hickory Hills Mayor Mike Howley announced Sunday that a pressure valve caused a loss of water pressure in a section of the village.

Residents who live east of 82nd Avenue are under the precautionary boil order. This means water from the tap should be boiled for at least five minutes before drinking.

Water does not need to be boiled for washing hands or showering — only for drinking or food preparation.

Samples of the affected water are being taken by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, and results should be back later Monday.

Again, only those who live east of 82nd Avenue in Hickory Hills are affected.