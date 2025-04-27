Bohm hits a sacrifice fly in the 10th as Phillies beat Cubs

Alec Bohm hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Sunday night.

Trea Turner had three hits and two RBIs for Philadelphia, which took two of three in the weekend series. Aaron Nola pitched seven innings of three-hit ball after dropping his first five starts this season.

The patient Phillies loaded the bases in the 10th on walks by J.T. Realmuto and Max Kepler against Julian Merryweather (0-1). Bohm then drove in Nick Castellanos with a flyball to the warning track in right.

A two-out walk by Bryson Stott loaded the bases again before Kepler scored when the speedy Turner singled on a grounder to third.

José Alvarado (3-0) got three outs for the win, and Jordan Romano pitched the 10th for his second save.

The Cubs wasted a sharp performance by Jameson Taillon, who pitched seven innings of five-hit ball. The right-hander has a 2.08 ERA over his last three starts — all no-decisions.

Chicago closer Ryan Pressly worked the ninth in his first appearance since he had his right knee drained on Tuesday night. With two down and a runner on first, Castellanos flied out to the wall in left.

The Cubs jumped in front in the second. Nico Hoerner blooped a two-out double into shallow right-center and scored on Pete Crow-Armstrong's double off the wall in right-center.

The Phillies got their first run in the third. Stott tripled and scored on Turner's single to left.

Key moment

The Cubs went down in order in the 10th. Michael Busch struck out swinging, Dansby Swanson flied out and Hoerner bounced back to Romano.

Key stat

Taillon picked up his 1,000th career strikeout when he fanned Stott for the first out of the game.

Up next

Both teams are off Monday. The Phillies host the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, and the Cubs visit the Pittsburgh Pirates.