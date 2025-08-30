Watch CBS News
Body recovered from Lake Michigan near Monroe Harbor, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from Lake Michigan near Monroe Harbor early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said fire crews recovered the body around 3 a.m. in the 200 block of North Lakefront Trail.

The victim, only described as a man, was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Further information, including how the victim ended up in the water, was not released.

Area Three Detectives said they're conducting a death investigation pending autopsy results.

