Body recovered from Lake Michigan near Monroe Harbor, police say
An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from Lake Michigan near Monroe Harbor early Saturday morning.
Chicago police said fire crews recovered the body around 3 a.m. in the 200 block of North Lakefront Trail.
The victim, only described as a man, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Further information, including how the victim ended up in the water, was not released.
Area Three Detectives said they're conducting a death investigation pending autopsy results.