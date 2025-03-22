Body recovered from Lake Michigan on Chicago's North Side, police say

A death investigation is underway after a body was recovered from Lake Michigan Saturday morning on the city's North Side.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Simmonds Drive in the Uptown neighborhood.

Chicago police said the body of a male was found in the water unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The age of the victim was not released.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story.