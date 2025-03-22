Watch CBS News
Body recovered from Lake Michigan on Chicago's North Side, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A death investigation is underway after a body was recovered from Lake Michigan Saturday morning on the city's North Side.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Simmonds Drive in the Uptown neighborhood.

Chicago police said the body of a male was found in the water unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The age of the victim was not released.

Area 3 detectives are investigating. 

This is a developing story.

Jeramie Bizzle

