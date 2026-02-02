Body recovered from frozen Chicago River in Pilsen, officials say

Chicago police said the body of a man was pulled from the frozen Chicago River Monday morning.

Police said they were called to the 2200 block of South Halsted, which is the city's Pilsen neighborhood on the west side of the river and the Bridgeport neighborhood on the east side of the river, for reports of a body in the river.

Chicago police said an unidentified adult male's body was recovered from the water and he was pronounced dead on scene. A death investigation is being led by Area Three Detectives pending autopsy results, CPD said, and officials are working to identify the man.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed it participated in the recovery effort.

No more information was immediately available.