Body pulled from Chicago River near Michigan Avenue, CFD says

Chicago police, fire pull body from Chicago River near Michigan Avenue

Chicago police, fire pull body from Chicago River near Michigan Avenue

Chicago police, fire pull body from Chicago River near Michigan Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A death investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Chicago River Friday morning.

Fire crews assisted police with pulling the body of an unidentified male out of the river, in the 0-100 block of East Wacker Drive, just before 10 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

CFD assisting CPD in removing body from the water Chicago River near Michigan avenue. 0950 hours — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 1, 2023

An autopsy is pending.

No further information was immediately available.