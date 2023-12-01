Watch CBS News
Body pulled from Chicago River near Michigan Avenue, CFD says

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police, fire pull body from Chicago River near Michigan Avenue
Chicago police, fire pull body from Chicago River near Michigan Avenue 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A death investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Chicago River Friday morning.

Fire crews assisted police with pulling the body of an unidentified male out of the river, in the 0-100 block of East Wacker Drive, just before 10 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. 

An autopsy is pending. 

No further information was immediately available. 

December 1, 2023



