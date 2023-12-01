Body pulled from Chicago River near Michigan Avenue, CFD says
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A death investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Chicago River Friday morning.
Fire crews assisted police with pulling the body of an unidentified male out of the river, in the 0-100 block of East Wacker Drive, just before 10 a.m.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
An autopsy is pending.
No further information was immediately available.
