Body of woman pulled from Lake Michigan near 63rd Street Beach, police say

Jeramie Bizzle
A death investigation is underway after the body of a woman was recovered from Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon near 63rd Street Beach.

Chicago police said shortly after 2:30 p.m., the body of a 31-year-old woman was recovered from the water in the 6300 block of South Hayes Drive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area 1 detectives said that they are conducting a death investigation pending autopsy results.

The discovery comes hours after the body of a baby girl was pulled from the lake blocks away in the 5700 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Police have not said if the two discoveries were related. 

