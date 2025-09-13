Watch CBS News
Body of baby girl recovered from Lake Michigan on South Side; Death investigation underway

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

An investigation is underway after the body of a baby girl was pulled from Lake Michigan near 57th Street Beach on Saturday morning.

Chicago police said the infant was recovered from the water just before 11:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The infant was pronounced dead on the scene. The child's identity was not released as of Saturday.

Police said they're conducting a death investigation pending autopsy results.

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to update when information becomes available. 

