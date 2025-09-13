Body of baby girl recovered from Lake Michigan on South Side; Death investigation underway

An investigation is underway after the body of a baby girl was pulled from Lake Michigan near 57th Street Beach on Saturday morning.

Chicago police said the infant was recovered from the water just before 11:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The infant was pronounced dead on the scene. The child's identity was not released as of Saturday.

Police said they're conducting a death investigation pending autopsy results.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to update when information becomes available.