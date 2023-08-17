Body of swimmer who went missing in Winnetka likely recovered, officials say

CHICAGO (CBS) – First responders say they are "reasonably confident" they found the body of a missing teenage swimmer who went into the water in Lake Michigan near a Winnetka beach early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, a body was found at the Wilmette Harbor, according to the Winnetka Fire Department. The body was taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office for identification.

But authorities said they are "reasonably confident" the body is that of the person who went missing in Elder Beach.

Family members identified the swimmer as Ebrahim Akhoon and said he had recently turned 19 years old. He had gone into the water after work with two friends at 2 a.m. on Tuesday. He jumped into the water to swim, but the waves were too high.

Water conditions were so rough that first responders had difficulty looking for him in the several hours after he went into the water. There were 6 to 8-foot waves in the lake that morning.