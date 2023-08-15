Water rescue underway in Winnetka for missing swimmer amid dangerous lake conditions

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A water rescue is underway in Winnetka for a missing swimmer amid dangerous lake conditions Tuesday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m. the Winnetka Fire Department responded after three men went into the water at Edler Beach. One of the men, in his early 20s, has not resurfaced.

Due to 6 to 8-foot waves, the fire department was unable to get the rescue boat into the water safely.

"We're having to wait until the water calms down, we have to have the divers off the boat and they're not able to launch the boat, " Fire Chief John Ripka said.

Ripka said they currently cannot launch helicopters in the search due to high winds.

A search underway along the shoreline.

This is a developing story.