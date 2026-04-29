Body of man recovered from Fox River in St. Charles, Illinois, police say

St. Charles police are investigating after the body of a man was recovered from the Fox River on Wednesday morning.

Police and fire crews responded just after 9 a.m. to the 200 block of North 2nd Street following a report of a body being found floating in the river.

It is unclear how the man ended up in the river.

The body was taken to the Kane County Coroner's Office for further investigation and identification.

St. Charles police said they will provide additional information as it becomes available.