Death investigation underway after body of missing woman found in woods near Palos Township

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago.
A death investigation is underway after the body of a missing Orland Park woman was found in a wooded area near Palos Township Sunday morning.

Reanna Hammad, 21, was last seen Friday around 11 a.m. by her mother at her home.

She was described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 145 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants, and a black hijab.

Police said there was evidence that she may have been in the vicinity of Spears Woods near the corner of West 87th Street and South LaGrange Road on the same day.

Forest preserve officials confirmed Sunday that around 5:50 a.m., Hammad's body was found in the woods. 

They said they are performing a death investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Jeramie Bizzle

