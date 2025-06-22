Body found in search for missing 16-year-old girl in Yorkville, Illinois

Body found as police search for missing teen in Yorkville, Illinois

Police in Yorkville, Illinois west of Chicago confirmed that a body was found during the search for a missing 16-year-old girl Sunday.

Aiyana Williams was reported missing almost one week ago. Yorkville police said officers were conducting foot patrol and drone operations in the search for Williams early Sunday morning, and located a dead body.

Investigators late Sunday were working to confirm the identity of the person found dead, and the circumstances of the discovery.

Police asked residents to avoid the area of the Country Hills subdivision during the investigation.