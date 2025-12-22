Watch CBS News
Body found in Justice, Illinois, identified as Christian Doss, missing since November

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Police in Justice, Illinois, sad human remains found over the weekend have been identified as a man who has been missing since early November.

Christian Doss, 21, was reported missing to the Willow Springs Police Department on Nov. 10, three days after he was last seen near 83rd Street and 88th Avenue in Justice.

Justice police said on Saturday morning, around 8:30 a.m., they were called to a grassy area near Archer Avenue and LaGrange Road in Willow Springs for reports of a body found.

Monday morning, police said the Cook County Medical Examiner positively identified the remains as Doss.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Family and Friends of Christian Doss during this difficult time," Justice police said in a statement.

A death investigation has been launched and is being handled by the Willow Springs Police Department. 

