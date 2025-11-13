Christian Doss, 21, missing from Justice, Illinois for nearly a week, police say

The Justice Police Department is looking for a 21-year-old man who has been missing for nearly a week.

Christian Doss was last seen near 83rd Street and 88th Avenue in Justice, Illinois, around 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 7. He was reported missing to the Willow Springs Police Department three days later on Nov. 10.

Doss is described as an African American man, 6 ft. tall and approximately 164 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He also has piercings.

Justice police said Doss has a condition that may require immediate attention. They are asking anyone who sees him to call them at 708-458-2191 or call 911.