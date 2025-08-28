Body found inside vehicle submerged in Lake Michigan at Waukegan Harbor

A death investigation is underway after a body was found inside a submerged vehicle in Lake Michigan in Waukegan, Illinois, this week.

The Lake County Coroner's Office said just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, they were notified by Waukegan police about a vehicle that was in the water at the Waukegan Harbor.

Initial details indicated that the vehicle was in the water for an extended period of time. A person, only described as a man, was still fastened in the driver's seat.

The office said the vehicle was found by a company that was conducting sonar scans in the area.

The vehicle matched the same information from a person reported missing in 2024, according to the office.

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday on the victim. Identification for the victim is still pending.

This incident remains under investigation by the Waukegan Police Department.